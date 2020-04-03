Masks for Oklahomans is a fabric mask making initiative to benefit local Edmond hospitals and clinics.
It had its beginnings in Yukon under the guidance of Amber Hunsucker and made its way to Mustang and then to Edmond..
Right now nursing student Phoebe Barnes, a University of Central Oklahoma nursing sophomore, and Shelby Denney, a UCO freshman on the nursing wait list, are heading up the initiative in Edmond. Zelma Barnes is also making masks with the group.
Denney is the TEDxUCO Director of Student Organization and Engagement on the campus.
“We are an interwoven group of women all over the metro area who are stepping up to help combat a shortage of masks in our own way,” Denney said.
The Oklahoma Swim Academy and the OKC Fabric Market have provided fabric and seamstresses, Denney said.
“So far we have made almost 3,000 masks for employees at a variety of different hospitals, hospice, and pain management organizations,” Denney said.
Denney said she got started with the group when she received a call through social media after expressing a desire to help.
“What began as an expression of an individual has been mobilized into a group of people working together as one large group,” Denney said. “The Energy FC Soccer Team, a semi-pro team, has also joined us to provide more seamstresses.”
Denney said when she started there was a request for masks and she sewed 40 in one night.
“It took me about eight hours,” Denney said. “With more practice I have shortened the time it takes now.”
Sewing one mask takes about 5 to 10 minutes using pre-cut fabric, Denney said.
Denney said everyone can cut but not everyone can sew, so Masks for Oklahomans is providing kits with pre-cut masks, elastic, and the fiber filling.
“Some are for patient wellness,” Denney said, “and they have two layers and pleats.
“We can add filter pockets if needed, and the masks are washable.”
The organization is looking for more seamstresses, and they have tried to make it easier for their volunteers by pre-cutting the fabric for the masks.
“Seamstresses interested in making masks can come by and pick up bags or we have runners who could drop them off,” Denney said.
Denney said people have come to pick up bags of materials from Durant, Norman, Mustang, Blanchard and Cushing.
“We have had requests from Garfield and Cleveland County sheriffs as well as EMSA and the Red Cross,” Denney said.
With a goal of trying to make 10,000 masks, the seamstresses have been busy. “Trying to go to 10,000 will answer most of the masks we have been asked for,” Denney said. “We are blessed to have the opportunity to help our community.”
Seamstresses wishing to pick up or receive a bag to make masks can contact Shelby Denney at 405-812-5436.
