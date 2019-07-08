OKLAHOMA CITY — WAVE Global is bringing its Memory and Mind Science Workshop for three days to Oklahoma City, July 25 to July 27 at ASTEC Charter School, 2401 NW 23rd St.
The education workshop is designed to help students, ages 10 to 16, develop important learning and life skills using holistic methods to increase focus and concentration, creative problem solving, memory and recall techniques and thoughtful decision making.
WAVE Global’s learning framework enables accelerated learning through super learning methods, optimal learning through mindfulness and experiential learning though thinking skills. Developed over 22 years, WAVE Global’s workshop focuses on the four cornerstones of success; communication skills, memory and mind science, success habits and mindfulness.
“We believe that every child has inherent potential that only needs the right tools and resources to unleash and manifest that potential,” said Mohan Naidu, founder and author of Awaken Your Magical Genius. “WAVE, which stands for wisdom anchored values education, focuses on skills, techniques and habits that will help students reach their potential and find success in school and life.”
WAVE Global was founded with the mission of helping learners realize their full potential through a holistic educational system. One of the organization’s core objectives is to shift the focus of educational systems from the current input-based learning to outcomes-based learning systems.
The cost for the workshop is $225 per student. To enroll, visit www.waveglobal.org/workshops or call 405-761-8615.
