Even though Edmond residents are staying home to slow the spread of COVID-19, there’s no need to isolate from serving neighbors in need. Many community organizations have ways to get involved from the safety of home — and not all involve a sewing machine!
JustServe.org is a free community resource with the goal of building unity through community service. Since 2012, organizations have been posting service opportunities and publicizing their needs. Volunteers can then search for service opportunities that meet their interests, skills, and availability. JustServe.org reduces the time needed for volunteers to find meaningful service opportunities and allows more time to actually serve.
To volunteer, visit JustServe.org or download the free JustServe app. Search for a project by location or apply advanced search filters to narrow the number of opportunities displayed. To serve, enter contact information to be contacted by the organization needing help. Selecting “Sign in/Register” and creating a free account will allow an individual or group to commit to several volunteer activities more easily.
Potential volunteers can now click a new Opportunities From Home button to find activities specific to an individual’s location and interests. A few current needs include making baby blankets for Sunbeam Family Services, safety masks for Integris Health, knitting baby caps for Stillwater Medical, artwork and notes for seniors to be included with daily meals from Stillwater Mobile Meals, and a variety of roles with the American Red Cross. More opportunities to serve are added each day.
Over 9,000 safety masks have been sewn by community volunteers in Edmond and Oklahoma City coordinated through JustServe.org and donated to Integris Health, and more are welcomed.
There are also essential in-person volunteer opportunities involving food and supply distributions listed on the site, such as with Project 66. While volunteer JustServe coordinators regularly check to make sure opportunities are still valid, be sure to call ahead to make sure that these activities are taking place as scheduled as details change quickly as guidance from local, state, and federal authorities is received. It’s also important to consider personal health risk factors if choosing to volunteer in person.
JustServe.org is free for both organizations and volunteers to use. If organizations wish to list a need or service opportunity, visit JustServe.org, select “Submit a Project” and provide some basic information about the need. The proposed project will be reviewed and, following approval, posted on the website for all to find.
