WINGS announces the appointment of Arlan Hechtner to its Board of Directors effective immediately. Hechtner will also serve as Treasurer for the Board.
As a special needs community based in Edmond, Wings provides programs for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The mission of Wings is to enhance the lives of adults with developmental disabilities through social, vocational and residential programs guided by principles of the Bible.
“Arlan brings a great deal of financial accountability to the organization and will be instrumental in providing counsel regarding financial best practices, internal controls, and overall financial oversight, especially as we move into our residential development initiative,” said Ron Harris, Wings Board Chairman. "He will be an outstanding addition to our Board.
Hechtner recently retired, after 37 years, as a Partner with Ernst & Young LLP, a world-wide professional services firm. During his tenure with Ernst & Young LLP, he served a variety of clients ranging from entrepreneurial start-ups to Fortune 50 organizations. He has been a direct supporter of many organizations in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa communities and participated as an ADT sponsor of the United Way in Oklahoma City and Tulsa. He served as the Finance Committee Chair of Church of the Servant for four years, including the time period in which they were making their multi-million-dollar campus expansion. He is currently a member of the Finance Committee of Quail Creek Golf and Country Club.
“I’m excited to serve on the Board of Wings because the organization serves to fill a unique and specific need in our community for adults with disabilities,” Hechtner said. “I’m also very excited about the Residential Community initiative that is underway at Wings. This initiative represents another new and exciting chapter in fulfilling the mission of the organization for the benefit of the adults being served, and assisting their families with knowing the members will be in talented, caring hands now and well into the future.”
Founded in 2004, Wings is a 501(c)(3) special needs community empowering adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities through social, educational, residential and vocational opportunities.
