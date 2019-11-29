A one vehicle collision resulted in injury to an Edmond woman at approximately 11:24 a.m. Tuesday on Waterloo Road, about a half a mile west of Portland Avenue, and approximately 3.5 miles northwest of Edmond in Logan County.
A report filed by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Stacy indicates that Arya Aldridge, 28, of Edmond, was driving a 2001 Honda CR-V on Waterloo when her vehicle departed the roadway to the right for an unknown reason, struck a ditch, went airborne for approximately 70 feet, struck the ground, and then struck a tree.
Aldridge was ejected an unknown distance from the vehicle. She was transported from the scene by EMSA, and admitted in critical condition to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City with head and internal trunk injuries.
The cause of the collision is under investigation. A seat belt was not in use.
Trooper Stacy was aided at the scene by the Oklahoma County Sheiff’s Office, Deer Creek Fire Department, and EMSA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.