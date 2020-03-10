The University of Central Oklahoma is hosting a variety of events throughout March to mark Women’s History Month, celebrating women’s contributions throughout history and empowering Central’s community of women — students, faculty and staff.
With “Empowered” as the theme for 2020, events will highlight the ways in which women can be empowered within their community and how to empower others.
The month of events continues with the following events:
• “The Vagina Monologues,” 6 p.m., March 11, NUC 326: Originally written and edited by Eve Ensler and Mollie Doyle, “The Vagina Monologues” relate the experiences of a diverse group of women on their journey through sexual discovery.
- • Wear Red for Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women, March 27: In cooperation with the Native American Student Association, the campus community is encouraged to wear red in remembrance of murdered and missing indigenous women.
- • Exceptional Women’s Brunch, 11 a.m., March 30, NUC, Heritage Room 326: This brunch and awards ceremony will celebrate the accomplishments of women at UCO. Whitney Anderson, executive director of Dragonfly Home will be the keynote speaker. She is an active participant of Oklahoma's Human Trafficking Task Force and assisted in the establishment of a state-certified shelter for adult victims of sex trafficking. The event is open to members of the UCO community.
All Women’s History Month events are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted. Sponsors include the UCO Women’s Outreach Center, the Max Chambers Library Archives and Special Collections, American Association of University Women at Central, Student Alliance for Equality, Striving Toward Academic and Renowned Success, Native American Student Association, Women’s Research and BGLTQ+ Student Center, and UCO Peer Health Leaders
