“The Curbside Chronicle” is launching its next new product line, and bringing back a community favorite, to provide employment for people working their way out of homelessness this holiday season.
They are debuting a holiday wreath campaign with all wreaths hand-assembled by people in their program, which employs and empowers men and women transitioning out of homelessness in Oklahoma City. They said this is a continuation to their successful Valentine’s and Mother’s Day flower campaigns and the next step toward their goal of opening a traditional flower shop. They’ll also be selling a product they’ve sold in the past — unique holiday wrapping paper.
These products will be available at an Edmond Pop-Up Shop this week inside Citizens Bank of Edmond, 1 E. 1st St. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The bank closes promptly at 7 p.m. on weekdays and 2 p.m. on Saturday. “The Curbside Chronicle” items will also be available at Pop-Up Shops in Oklahoma City at 399 N.W. 10th St. in Midtown next to the shopping domes, and inside the lobby at Leadership Square in downtown Oklahoma City, 211 N. Robinson Ave. Wreaths were offered for pre-order and a limited number of grab-and-go will be available for pick-up at one of three pop-up shops in Oklahoma City or Edmond.
Curbside vendors are trained and paid to build wreaths practicing job skills like teamwork, communication and how to follow detailed instructions. They are then employed to sell the wreaths at pop-up shops, exercising time management and social skills. After vendors are paid for their work, profits from sales are reinvested in the vendor program, funding essential services like case management for participants.
The holiday Pop-Up Shops will also provide for unveiling of new designs in their Wrap Up Homelessness holiday wrapping paper initiative. Each piece of wrapping paper is designed by a popular Oklahoma artist and sold by people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.
Artists include Jake Beeson, Josh Boydston, Melissa Jacobs, Trisha Thompson, Ebony Iman Dallas, Brittany Viklund, SULLYSTRING, Jayna Hadwiger, Holey Kids, and Lauren Washa. And the Oklahoma City Streetcars will be wrapped in one of the designs by artist Josh Boydston featuring illustrations of Oklahoma City landmarks and transit icons.
Wrapping paper will also be sold at the Indie Trunk Show, local retailers, online and on the streets of Oklahoma City from Curbside vendors wearing green vests.
The campaigns are being made possible through the help of sponsorships from Fowler Automotive, Citizen Bank of Edmond, Verbode and Embark.
