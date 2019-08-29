OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Young Professionals are gearing up for their 3rd annual Horizon Awards event. This year, the young professionals are presenting several special awards to established community leaders.
The Horizon Awards take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22 at the Oklahoma City Farmer’s Public Market. Tickets for the event are sold out.
The Leadership Impact Award, Legacy Award and the Aspire Award are to be presented on young professionals’ biggest night to Rob Allen, Doyce & Mike Crandall and Brian Land.
Leadership Impact Award
Rob Allen, COO of Easy Time Clock and Doyce & Mike Crandall, Sandler Training, is receiving the Leadership Impact Award at this year’s event.
“The Leadership Impact Award is a distinguished honor that is only presented to those who have impacted the lives of young professionals in such a profound manner. Rob and the Crandall’s have been helping young leaders for more than forty years. This award is obviously long overdue but it’s our way of saying thanks,” said Terrance Craft, Chairman of the Oklahoma City Young Professionals.
The Aspire Award
The Aspire Award honors an established CEO / business owner in the Oklahoma City metro who young professionals “aspire” to be like one day.
“What’s great about this event is not only are we recognizing up-and-coming young professionals who are going to do big things in Oklahoma City in the next few years, we will also be recognizing and honoring those that came before us. CEOs and business owners that paved the way for us young professionals. It all comes full circle.”
This year’s nominees for the Aspire Award (Most Admired CEO) are: Brian Byrnes, Oklahoma City Thunder; David Curran, Sandler Training; Brian Hancock, Edward Jones; Lawrence Ross, LMRoss; and Beth Shortt, Leadership Oklahoma.
The Legacy Award
The Legacy Award honors an individual that has impacted the lives of young professionals with every aspect of their life. This award is to honor not only the business side of the person’s life, but also all the recipient has done throughout the course of their life.
Brian Land, Land Enterprises Roofing, is the recipient of this year’s award. Land, who passed away earlier this year, will receive the award posthumously.
“A true legacy isn’t what you’ve done, instead, a true legacy is defined by the hearts you touched, and the everlasting fingerprints you left on them. Brian Land was an excellent role model for young professionals and touched the hearts of so many of our members.”
Brian’s wife, Kirsten, is going to accept the award on her late husband’s behalf at the event.
Other awards that are expected to be presented during the ceremony are: The Connect Award, The Develop Award, Member of the Year, Young Business Owner of the Year and The Horizon Award.
