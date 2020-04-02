Two Edmond men are part of a team working to bring 300,000 kits to Oklahoma which would test for not only antibodies for past coronavirus infection, but also determine active COVID-19.These small local businesses have repurposed their companies to add additional support for Oklahoma health care companies also to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE).
“With our combined efforts and experience, we have been able to secure COVID-19 rapid testing along with a secure line of PPE,” said Robert Bombach, owner of Kurios Surgical LLC.
Bombach is a distributor that provides Orthopedic Spine implants and personal protective equipment (PPE).
“This includes the much needed N95 rated masks and face shields Oklahoma needs,” he said. “We are excited that our heroes in heath care and emergency services who are on the front lines can now have access to the personal protection that they need to keep them and our community safe.”
Many families may be unaware they have been exposed to the coronavirus. Not everyone with the virus develops symptoms of COVID-19, according to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention. Some people suspect they have contracted the virus, but have not been tested due to a lack of testing kits.
“My neighbor Mike Robins’ two very young sons got sick with fever and coughs. Mike and his wife searched everywhere for a COVID-19 test to no avail,” Bombach said. “It was scary not knowing if it was COVID-19.”
Robins said that after his sons recovered, that he and Bombach resolved to work with their friends to increase Oklahoma’s access to tests and PPE.
“Now, why is that so important? Well, it's very likely that a lot of us have already been infected with the coronavirus without even realizing it,” Robins said. “We had few symptoms, or we had no symptoms.
And the reason why that's so important is that if we've already been infected, then the likelihood is, we have immunity. We're protected from further infection, at least for a few years if this is acting like other viruses have been in the past.
“Well, those are people who could potentially go back to the front lines, to the workforce.”
Protecting the community of nurses and doctors is vital, Bombach said. He wants to make sure the rural parts of Oklahoma also receive care and support. Efforts to contain the virus in the rural panhandle are important to Bombach. His late father, Dr. Roger Bombach, served the community there for 38 years.
“That's home,” Bombach said.
Collaborators include Robins, who has worked at the White House with President George W. Bush and now consults here in Edmond; Ben Brown, CEO of Dynamic Life Sciences; and Lance Knigge, president of Wyoming Safety Supply.
Robins thanks local government officials for helping to open the right doors for success. They have answered every call, text and email, along with taking late night phone calls to help us help our community, he said. Senators Adam Pugh and Stephanie Bice, both Edmond Republicans, along with their colleagues have worked hard, Bombach said. The collaboration is just getting started, Bombach said.
“We want Edmond and Oklahoma to know that we are available no matter how long it takes to protect our heath care heroes and families. If you are a heath care or emergency services provider and you need PPE or tests — our team has your back 24/7,” Bombach said.
