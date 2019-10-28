The Central Oklahoma Chapter of American Historical Society of Germans from Russia will meet Nov. 9 to hear Debra Spindle explain the many ways that church records can provide answers to our family history questions. They can be difficult to locate, but this presentation will address some ways to locate records and analyze the findings.
The group will meet at the Oklahoma History Center, 800 Nazih Zuhdi Dr. in Oklahoma City at 10:15 a.m. and then lunch together at 11:45 a.m. at the Farmstead Café, 2nd floor, then at 1 p.m. will discuss “Research Hometown Sources – write your family’s story,” in the Research Center.
The presenter will be Debra Spindle, PhD, MLIS, who has been researching her own family for about 40 years and has worked as a professional genealogist more than 15. She works in the Research Library of the Oklahoma Historical Society as a reference librarian, following a career in public libraries and teaching on the university level. Despite being a sixth generation Texan, she also has early settlers in the Oklahoma Panhandle and Mennonite immigrants to western Oklahoma. And her DNA may confirm a family story of an American Indian 4th great grandmother.
For more information, call 405-726-8855 and leave a message.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.