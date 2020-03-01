Local Oklahoma Music Association (LOMA) has completed its fundraiser for the 2019-20 school year and has raised more than $330,000 for the music programs in our local schools since its inception.
The purpose of LOMA, a non-profit, is to provide local Oklahoma elementary and secondary school music programs with financial aid for instruments, instrument repair, print and electronic music, equipment, student fees and supplemental teachers or clinicians. All of LOMA's operating expenses are underwritten; and therefore 100% of all the donations LOMA receives go directly to local Oklahoma music programs.
Students in Oklahoma schools have been busy selling raffle tickets for $10. The raffle prize winners were drawn this Feb. 21 at Edmond Public Schools Administration Office. The first place winner received $25,000. The second place winner received a new Fender American Stratocaster and amp, and the third place winner received a new Bach Stradivarius Trumpet.
