ARCADIA — Acoustic musicians are invited to bring their best love songs for the Valentine edition of the Round Barn Rendezvous, set for noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 9 in the loft of the Arcadia Round Barn.
Free coffee and brownies will be available, and visitors are welcome to bring a dessert.
The Rendezvous is a jam session held on the second Sunday of every month and coordinated by Midwest City singer-songwriter Joe Baxter, who will perform a few of his original love songs during the Valentine program.
The Round Barn is located six miles east of U.S. Interstate 35 on Historic Route 66. The nonprofit museum is owned and operated by the Arcadia Historical and Preservation Society and is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free but donations are accepted.
Other live music offerings at the barn include Morning Music from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday, and outdoor Elm Tree concerts once or twice a month during the late spring, summer and early fall months.
For more information about music at the Round Barn, call Baxter at 405-833-1350.
