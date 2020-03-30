Due to low ridership and safety concerns, the City of Edmond is making adjustments to all Citylink routes until further notice effective Monday, March 30. City spokesman Casey Moore said, “We apologize for any inconvenience this will cause.”
• Routes #1 and #2 will be combined into a one-hour schedule. The bus will go to Walmart from the Festival market at :15 and to Crest at :45.
• Routes #3 and #4 will be combined into a one-hour schedule.
• Route #9002 100X will not run as of March 26.
• Route #9001 100X will go out of service at the Festival Market at 10:13 a.m. This route would resume service from the Festival Market at 3:30 p.m. This will eliminate the runs from the Festival Market to and from Oklahoma City at 10:15 a.m., 11:45 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. This will also cut out the stop at the Social Security Office at 12:13 p.m.
• Route #9051 100X at the Festival Market at 4:25 p.m. instead of starting in Oklahoma City at 6th & Robinson at 3:20 p.m.
Moore said, “We have placed a revised schedule at http://edmondok.com/205/Citylink-Edmond and the new schedule will be reflected Monday on Citylink Ride Systems App. We will continue monitoring and make adjustments as needed. If you have any questions or need clarification please call 405-509-6370.”
