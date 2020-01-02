Police have accused Terrance Lamar Brumfield, 37, of domestic abuse assault in the presence of a minor child, and the use of a firearm while committing a felony.
At approximately 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, Officer Dillon Roberts responded to a report that an armed subject had a gun and pulled his wife’s hair.
The victim advised she got the gun away from Terrance and hid it under the bed. She also advised that there were three children present, according to police. Terrance was in the front yard of the residence when the officer arrived. The address of the residence was redacted from the police report.
Roberts stated he found Terrance at the scene with a very strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from him. The officers stated Terrance said that he and his wife had argued all day, and that the altercation began after he did not do something his wife had requested. Terrance further told police he had brought the gun from his car to the residence, and added that he didn’t want to leave the gun inside the car when he and his wife had returned from shopping.
“Terrance advised that he was not waving the gun around or pointing it at anyone,” Roberts stated. “When I asked him about pulling (the victim’s) hair, he informed me that (the victim) had lunged at him aggressively and scratched his face several times. Terrance said that he pulled her hair in self defense. I did not observe any marks on Terrance that would be consistent with him being scratched.”
Terrance’s wife advised police her husband started drinking vodka at 8 a.m. that day, according to the report. She said she had ignored Terrance all day, went to the bedroom, and became upset when he took their television from the bedroom so she couldn’t watch it, Roberts reported. Terrance and his wife began an argument and he went outside.
Terrance’s wife told police when he came back inside, he was holding the gun in his right hand inside of the holster, Roberts reported. Terrance told the children to go into their room and close the door. He asked his wife to come outside with him and she refused, according to the victim’s account to the police.
“(The victim) advised that she refused and he tried to grab the front of her shirt to pull her. (The victim) fell backwards and Terrance grabbed her by the hair, and dragged her from the kitchen to the bedroom,” Roberts noted. “(The victim) advised that she was able to get up to her feet and began to try to wrestle the gun away from Terrance. (The victim) advised that she was yelling ‘Don't kill me!’ repeatedly.”
Terrance’s wife yelled for her kids to call 911, Roberts stated.
“The victim eventually got the gun away from Terrance and he told her to shoot him,” according to the report. “Once Terrance saw the kids standing in the doorway he said, ‘Alright I'm done,’ and went and laid on the couch.”
Terrance’s wife was adamant that she did not want to pursue any charges against her husband, and that she just wanted him to leave the house, according to the report.
Terrance was arrested and transported to the Edmond City Jail.
