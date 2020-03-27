EDMOND, Okla. — Police say they arrested a serial business burglar on Tuesday. The Village man was released from the threat of being incarcerated at the Oklahoma County Jail when he stated he had symptoms of the coronavirus and that his brother tested positive for COVID-19.
Nicholas James Leach, 39, is accused of second degree burglary and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, according to reporting Officer Neil Martin.
Martin was patrolling the area of Danforth Road and Kelly Avenue soon after 11 p.m. Wednesday when he spotted a vehicle parked in the alley of the shopping center located behind China King at 1326 N. Kelly Ave.
“The vehicle stuck out as I never encounter vehicles in the alley of this location as the businesses have been closed for hours, let alone during the current time as COVID precautions and various governor and mayor’s orders had businesses closing far earlier and severely limited most from operating at all. With most restaurants closing,” Martin said in his report.
The vehicle was not occupied. Martin observed that one of the power meters along the alley wall had been tampered with. Its housing was removed, according to police. The bus bars/connections were exposed, and the security tag was clipped. The main power breaker lever adjacent was thrown to the off position, Martin stated.
Police found phone wires further west of the power boxes appeared to have been freshly cut. The wires were shiny and were not oxidized or weathered, according to the report.
Martin checked the tag of the vehicle. He noticed a large flat pry bar in the front passenger seat, and a large handled pry bar in the seat.
“We later noticed in plain view there were a pair of wire snips in the floorboard. I noticed that the keys were still in the ignition of the vehicle and removed them to prevent anyone from moving or taking the car while I investigated,” Martin stated.
Officer Chad Griffin encountered Leach in the parking lot walking toward him. Leach told police his vehicle had broken down, according to the report.
“He also stated that he was sick with COVID type symptoms and that his brother was a confirmed positive case of COVID. As such COVID protocols were observed,” Martin reported.
K9 Jager alerted that the odor of CDS was coming from the vehicle.
According to police, Leach stated that he does not have a medical marijuana card. Leah was arrested.
Under the driver’s seat Martin located a small blue case that held methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. In the trunk area were located two bags that contained more methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia (scales, pipes, snorters), and marijuana.
Officer Lindsey transported Leach to the Oklahoma County Jail.
Martin reported that Leach was dropped off at 10th Street and Shartel Avenue in Oklahoma City because Oklahoma County could not accept him due to COVID protocols and the charges having to be filed out of custody.
Martin stated that information regarding Leach matched two previous burglaries at 1908 E. Second St., and 3424 S. Boulevard.
Leach’s information was forwarded to the Village Police Department since he lives there and may have pending cases, Martin stated.
