Glass doors at First Christian Church undergo repair work Thursday after Edmond Police spotted a vehicle had driven through an entryway.

 

 

 JAMES COBURN | THE EDMOND SUN

Police observed that a vehicle had driven through the front-glass doors of First Christian Church at approximately 4 a.m. Thursday, said Emily Ward, Edmond Police spokeswoman.

Officer Torrey Rowe was on routine patrol when she spotted a vehicle parked in the church’s entryway, according to police. A dog was inside the vehicle.

Police reported that the driver of the vehicle had proceeded to hang a white robe from the church on the building’s west side.

A suspect was taken in protective custody at OU Medical Center Edmond for a mental health evaluation after telling officers that voices in his head told him to drive into the church, according to police. No injuries were reported — only property damage.

Animal Services took custody of the dog.

