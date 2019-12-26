Police observed that a vehicle had driven through the front-glass doors of First Christian Church at approximately 4 a.m. Thursday, said Emily Ward, Edmond Police spokeswoman.
Officer Torrey Rowe was on routine patrol when she spotted a vehicle parked in the church’s entryway, according to police. A dog was inside the vehicle.
Police reported that the driver of the vehicle had proceeded to hang a white robe from the church on the building’s west side.
A suspect was taken in protective custody at OU Medical Center Edmond for a mental health evaluation after telling officers that voices in his head told him to drive into the church, according to police. No injuries were reported — only property damage.
Animal Services took custody of the dog.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.