New testing sites are being added in underserved areas because of a partnership between the Oklahoma State Department of Health and Blue Cross Blue Shield.

As of today’s Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) advisory, there have now been 3,748 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. This is an increase of 130 positive cases from yesterday’s report of 3,618.

Eight additional deaths were reported by OSDH adding to the state’s total of 230 deaths.

OSDH has begun partnering with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma to bring Caring Vans to the state's under-served areas for COVID-19 testing.  A list of COVID-19 testing sites in the state can be found here.

