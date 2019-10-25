The 36th annual Mayor’s Essay Contest is now open for entries. The contest is open to all 1st through 5th grade students in Edmond.
Students wishing to participate will write a short essay (250 word limit) over the following topic: If you were going to the North Pole to help Santa and the Elves upgrade their workshop with new technology, what features would you add and how would it help them?
To enter, students need to submit their essay along with their name, school, grade and parent’s contact information no later than 5 p.m. Nov. 13. Essays may be turned in to the Mayor’s office at 24 E. First Street in downtown Edmond or emailed to specialevents@edmondok.com.
Each grade’s first, second and third place winners will be recognized at the Luminance Kick-Off and Tree Lighting at Mitch Park beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23. Contest winners will have their picture taken with the Mayor and awarded a special keepsake. Additionally, all winning essays will be printed in an edition of The Edmond Sun following the event.
For additional information or questions, please contact Sarah London at 359-4580.
