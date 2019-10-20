McKinzie Aesthetics Center (MAC) recently held a ribbon cutting with the Edmond Area Chamber of Commerce to celebrate their recent grand opening and upcoming open house.
Rachel McKinzie, DO, knew that her love for medicine and passion for women could bring a unique aesthetics experience to the Edmond/OKC community.
“We are a female-owned business, run by women, empowering women (and men alike) to take time to improve themselves in a variety of ways. When people feel confident in their own skin, whether by changing skin care, having a nutrition consult, or FUNsculpting, it catapults you into making a difference in your life. I couldn’t be happier to share this vision for total body wellness through the MAC,” McKinzie said.
McKinzie said patients visit the McKinzie Aesthetics Center because they offer more than just aesthetic services; the MAC gives each patient a unique, personal experience tailored to their individual wants and needs. The MAC staff bring years of aesthetics experience to the Oklahoma City metro. McKinzie said they take pride in providing patients unmatched care and an experience that will leave them wanting to come back again and again.
The public is invited to MAC’s grand opening event from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7. The “holiday spectacular” will showcase all their services along with discounts and giveaways. Experience what makes the MAC unique, meet the talented staff and enjoy food from local eateries, McKinzie said.
