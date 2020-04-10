Arlington, Virg. — Today, four national media organizations representing thousands of local newspapers and local broadcast media outlets — the News Media Alliance, National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), National Newspaper Association (NNA), and America’s Newspapers — jointly called on Congress to provide critical support to local news media in its next stimulus bill designed to provide relief to businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
In its summary document (as outlined at conclusion of story), the organizations specifically call for Congress to ensure the ability of local media to seek relief under the Paycheck Protection Program and to fund federal advertising spending on local media through directing current U.S. government advertising campaigns to local news and media outlets, and providing the Department of Health and Human Services, the Small Business Administration and other relevant agencies with an additional $5-10 billion for direct funding for local media advertising that would be evenly distributed to local media in communities of all sizes.
News Media Alliance President & CEO David Chavern stated, “Local news provides reliable, fact-based information that is absolutely critical to communities, particularly during events like the COVID-19 crisis. This is evident in the public's incredible demand for information from local publishers. However, the rapidly contracting ad market in response to the pandemic is dealing a sharp and immediate blow to local news publishing. If this continues, there won't be local journalism in many communities.”
Readers have rushed to local news outlets to obtain reliable news and information about their communities, but most of the value of the online engagement flows to the dominant tech platforms. The sharp decline in the general ad market since the COVID-19 pandemic began has caused the revenue of local publishers to contract dramatically. According to an industry survey, despite record audience, most publishers who saw an increase in subscriptions from February saw growth of under 10%. Additionally, advertising and other sources of revenue are projected to fall by at least 25%, with many expecting declines of over 50%. As a result, a wide range of local news publishers have been forced to consider layoffs, furloughs or pay cuts, just when the public needs them the most.
National Association of Broadcasters President and CEO Gordon Smith stated, “NAB is proud to join our friends at the News Media Alliance, National Newspaper Association and America’s Newspapers in support of local media. In communities across America, local broadcasters and local newspapers provide an indispensable source of credible journalism and community focused information that simply cannot be replaced by other media platforms. We urgently request that policymakers support our effort to preserve advertising-supported local media outlets that are so important to the fabric of daily life.”
National Newspaper Association President and publisher of the Douglas (Wy.) Budget Matt Adelman stated, “Local newspapers are valiantly serving their communities to the best of their abilities through the COVID-19 public health crisis. They are more critical than ever at a time like this. As the nation pulls together to get through this period, local media need the revenue from advertising and the public needs essential messages from the government.”
America’s Newspapers CEO Dean Ridings, stated, “In the face of business challenges that are pervasive and all-encompassing, our member newspapers are carrying out their mission to provide their communities with vital news and information. The assistance we are asking for today is an investment in sustaining the information infrastructure that is an essential element for a successful American response to this public health crisis.”
SUMMARY DOCUMENT
Support Local Media
The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that when we face our largest challenges, one of our greatest needs is access to reliable news and information. That is why your local newspapers and radio and television broadcasters are critical components to the nation’s COVID-19 response. Yet our continued ability to serve your communities is being undermined by the financial harm posed by the current crisis.
In this moment, local newspapers and radio and television stations are working around the clock, often in dangerous conditions, to consistently get critical and timely information to the public. News publishers and local broadcasters have maintained their operations, provided a wide range of information at no cost, worked to protect employees in often dangerous conditions and — most of all — kept isolated individuals and families connected to their communities.
Unfortunately, the rapid and likely continued drop in advertising revenue from local businesses resulting from COVID-19 is having an immediate impact on publishers’ and broadcasters’ basic capacity to maintain their operations. Unlike many industries, the business proposition for locally-focused media — and local journalism in particular — was challenged before the pandemic. That situation has only worsened.
Local news operations are in immediate peril due to COVID-19 and we need Congress to act now.
• Ensure the Ability of Local Media to Seek Relief Under the Paycheck Protection Program: Many local media and news organizations (those with a majority of their audience within a single community or metropolitan area) exist within larger business groups. Regardless of their ownership, they all provide critical information to local communities and have been similarly harmed by the COVID-19 crisis. Local news publisher and broadcaster eligibility for the newly-established Paycheck Protection Program relief must be determined at a local level (based on the local newspaper publisher or station) using a similar framework applied to restaurants and hotels.
• Fund Federal Advertising Spending on Local Media: Local broadcasters and newspapers can provide the federal government with unparalleled reach to provide critical information to communities across the country. Whether it is a singular unified national message or a locally-focused call to action, Congress can ensure that the people have the information they need most by directing current U.S. government advertising campaigns (such as those promoting the Census) to local news and media outlets, and providing the Department of Health and Human Services, the Small Business Administration and other relevant agencies with an additional $5 to $10 billion for direct funding for local media advertising. These ads could carry information on medical resources, status of testing sites, data from the Center for Disease Control, mental health awareness, access to small business loans and other critical governmental information.
Advertising spends should be distributed across local media sectors and equitably allocated across large, medium and small communities.
