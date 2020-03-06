Proposed code revisions for medical marijuana establishments were reviewed at a public meeting by the Edmond Planning Commission this week. Proposed changes add newly defined terms borrowed by the state. Some zoning use statements are being updated when required.
Medical marijuana products, for example, would be added to the list of sales-oriented items under retail sales and service.
Statewide voters in 2018 approved a ballot measure allowing medical marijuana businesses to become licensed and operate in the Oklahoma. The state statutes and regulations provide licensing for five major types of medical marijuana commercial facilities that have a physical location including dispensary, processor, grower, research facility, and testing laboratory.
Local jurisdictions were left to accommodate this new industry into their local codes and ordinances, with the caveat that “No city or local municipality may unduly change or restrict zoning laws to prevent the opening of a retail marijuana establishment.”
Language changes to the zoning ordinance are necessary as the state refines it statutes, said Randy Entz, city planner. Certificates of business compliance to the state were required in 2019 in the application process, said Ken Bryan, the city’s long-range planner.
“This allowed us to more easily apply zoning code to different activities associated with that industry,” Bryan said.
Processing is the industrial activity associated with the industry. So the term medical marijuana processor would be considered as a light industrial service.
Research facility and testing lab is a growing component of the industry, Bryan continued. This category would fall into the category of a medical office. Research category is mentioned under light industrial service category.
“Right now commercial growing is treated sort of like a plant nursery. Plant nursery for some reason gets some special attention in our zoning code,” Bryan said. “The reason I say they are treated sort of like a plant nursery is the specific reason that commercial growers are not allowed to do retail activity. They can only sell to a dispensary or to a processor.”
Commercial growing falls under the description of wholesale trade because it lacks a retail component, Bryan said. For residential and office districts, plant nurseries are already accommodated in the city’s zoning code as long as they have a specific use permit.
A commercial medical marijuana grower has not attempted to do business in those districts as of yet, he said. Since 2018 medical marijuana growers in Edmond have been doing business within existing warehouses or a manufacturing facility. A commercial medical marijuana grower would be considered a non-retail plant nursery.
“We plan to modify the description of plant nursery to make it a little more broad — a little more inclusive,” Bryan said.
Another proposal is to remove the accommodation for plant nurseries in residential zoning districts. A plant nursery would be added to wholesale trade, and light industrial service, he explained. Wholesale trade would continue to be allowed in the central business district with a specific use permit.
The next step involves having any questions or concerns addressed with answers brought to the next planning commission meeting discussion. The Urban Board will also discuss recommendations before the item goes to the Edmond City Council in April.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.