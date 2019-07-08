The City of Edmond encourages participation from all its citizens. To request an accommodation due to a disability, please allow at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting. Contact the ADA Coordinator by phone: 405-359-4518, TDD: 405-359-4702, or email: ADAcoordinator@edmondok.com .
AGENDA
Arcadia Lake Commission
Thursday, July 11, 2019
4:00 p.m.
Parks & Recreation Administration - The MAC 2733 Marilyn Williams Drive, Edmond, OK 73003
CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP
Call to Order.
Introduction of Visitors.
Approval of Meeting Minutes - June 13, 2019.
Status Updates:
Partners for Heroes Gathering Place at Arcadia Lake Overlook.
Edmond Trail Projects: Route 66 Trail, Spring Creek Trail, Trail Connections, Creek Bend Trail, and Arcadia Lake Loop.
Arcadia Lake Maintenance and Revenue Reports - June.
New Business - (In accordance with the Open Meeting Act, new business is defined as any matter not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting of the agenda.)
Adjournment.
Posted
Date: 07-08-2019
Time: 9:31 am
By: Cinda Covel
City Clerk's Office
Commented
