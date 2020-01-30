The City of Edmond encourages participation from all its citizens. To request an accommodation due to a disability, please allow at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting. Contact the ADA Coordinator by phone: 405-359-4518, TDD: 405-359-4702, or email: ADAcoordinator@edmondok.com .
AGENDA
Board of Adjustment
10 S. Littler, Room 104, Edmond, Oklahoma Monday, February 3, 2020
5:30 p.m.
CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP
1. Call to Order:
Approval of Minutes: January 14, 2020
Case #VA19-00017 Public Hearing and Consideration of a variance to the rear yard setback located at 2500 North Broadway. (Ron Walters Homes)
Case #VA20-00001 Public Hearing and Consideration of a variance to the side yard setback located at 5100 Keystone Circle. (Kelly Lakes Development, LLC)
New Business - (In accordance with the Open Meeting Act, new business is defined as any matter not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting of the agenda.)
Adjournment.
Posted
Date: 1/29/2020
Time: 4:22 p.m.
By: Jane Robertson
City Clerk's Office
