The City of Edmond encourages participation from all its citizens. To request an accommodation due to a disability, please allow at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting. Contact the ADA Coordinator by phone: 405-359-4518, TDD: 405-359-4702, or email: ADAcoordinator@edmondok.com.
AGENDA
Board of Adjustment
10 S. Littler, Room 104, Edmond, Oklahoma
Monday, August 5, 2019
5:30 p.m.
CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP
1. Call to Order:
Approval of Minutes: June 3, 2019
Case #VA19-00010 Public Hearing and Consideration for a variance to the side yard setback located at 1409 Mason Lane. (Silverstone Homes, LLC)
Public Hearing and Consideration of the 2020 meeting dates for the Board of Adjustment and Board of Appeals.
New Business - (In accordance with the Open Meeting Act, new business is defined as any matter not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting of the agenda.)
Adjournment.
Posted
Date: 07-30-2019
Time: 12:10 p.m.
By: Natalie Evans
City Clerk's Office
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.