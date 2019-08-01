The City of Edmond encourages participation from all its citizens. To request an accommodation due to a disability, please allow at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting. Contact the ADA Coordinator by phone: 405-359-4518, TDD: 405-359-4702, or email: ADAcoordinator@edmondok.com.

AGENDA

Board of Adjustment
 10 S. Littler, Room 104, Edmond, Oklahoma

Monday, August 5, 2019
5:30 p.m.

CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP

1. Call to Order:

  1. Approval of Minutes: June 3, 2019

  2. Case #VA19-00010 Public Hearing and Consideration for a variance to the side yard setback located at 1409 Mason Lane. (Silverstone Homes, LLC)

  3. Public Hearing and Consideration of the 2020 meeting dates for the Board of Adjustment and Board of Appeals.

  4. New Business - (In accordance with the Open Meeting Act, new business is defined as any matter not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting of the agenda.)

  5. Adjournment.

