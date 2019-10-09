The City of Edmond encourages participation from all its citizens. To request an accommodation due to a disability, please allow at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting. Contact the ADA Coordinator by phone: 405-359-4518, TDD: 405-359-4702, or email: ADAcoordinator@edmondok.com.

AGENDA

Central Edmond Urban District Board

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 5:30 p.m.
City Council Chambers 20 S. Littler, Edmond, OK

CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP

  1. Call to Order.

  2. Approval of the minutes from the September 2019 meeting.

  3. Discussion and Consideration of recommendation for the Downtown Parking Plan.

  4. Update on Implementation of the Downtown Master Plan/Projects Progress Update.

  5. Staff Updates.

  6. New Business - (In accordance with the Open Meeting Act, new business is defined as any matter not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting of the agenda.)

  7. Adjournment.

Posted

Date: 10-09-2019

Time: 10:23 am

By: Jane Robertson

City Clerk's Office

