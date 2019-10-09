The City of Edmond encourages participation from all its citizens. To request an accommodation due to a disability, please allow at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting. Contact the ADA Coordinator by phone: 405-359-4518, TDD: 405-359-4702, or email: ADAcoordinator@edmondok.com.
AGENDA
Central Edmond Urban District Board
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 5:30 p.m.
City Council Chambers 20 S. Littler, Edmond, OK
CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP
Call to Order.
Approval of the minutes from the September 2019 meeting.
Discussion and Consideration of recommendation for the Downtown Parking Plan.
Update on Implementation of the Downtown Master Plan/Projects Progress Update.
Staff Updates.
New Business - (In accordance with the Open Meeting Act, new business is defined as any matter not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting of the agenda.)
Adjournment.
Posted
Date: 10-09-2019
Time: 10:23 am
By: Jane Robertson
City Clerk's Office
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.