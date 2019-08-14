The City of Edmond encourages participation from all its citizens. To request an accommodation due to a disability, please allow at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting. Contact the ADA Coordinator by phone: 405-359-4518, TDD: 405-359-4702, or email: ADAcoordinator@edmondok.com.
AGENDA
Community Oriented Policing Leadership Council
Thursday, August 15, 2019
6:30 p.m.
Public Safety Center, Matt Terry Hall
100 East First Street, Edmond, OK
CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP
1. Call to Order.
Discussion and Consideration of Approval of Meeting Minutes – July 18, 2019
Community Meeting Continued Discussion for Sept. 19, 2019 – Topic: Constitutional Carry – Open Carry to be held at the Edmond Downtown Community Center
Report from COPLC Members.
New Business - (In accordance with the Open Meeting Act, new business is defined as any matter not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting of the agenda.)
Adjournment.
Posted
Date: 08-13-2019
Time: 10:00 a.m.
By: Natalie Evans
City Clerk's Office
