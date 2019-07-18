The City of Edmond encourages participation from all its citizens. To request an accommodation due to a disability, please allow at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting. Contact the ADA Coordinator by phone: 405-359-4518, TDD: 405-359-4702, or email: ADAcoordinator@edmondok.com .
AGENDA
Community Oriented Policing Leadership Council
Thursday, July 18, 2019
6:30 p.m.
Public Safety Center, Matt Terry Hall
100 East First Street, Edmond, OK
CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP
Call to Order.
Discussion and Consideration of Approval of Meeting Minutes – June 20, 2019
Report from Major Theresa Pfeiffer.
Discussion of Community Meeting - September 20, 2019
Report from COPLC Members
New Business - (In accordance with the Open Meeting Act, new business is defined as any matter not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting of the agenda.)
Adjournment.
