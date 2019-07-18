The City of Edmond encourages participation from all its citizens. To request an accommodation due to a disability, please allow at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting. Contact the ADA Coordinator by phone: 405-359-4518, TDD: 405-359-4702, or email: ADAcoordinator@edmondok.com .

AGENDA

Community Oriented Policing Leadership Council

Thursday, July 18, 2019
6:30 p.m.
Public Safety Center, Matt Terry Hall

100 East First Street, Edmond, OK

CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP

  1. Call to Order.

  2. Discussion and Consideration of Approval of Meeting Minutes – June 20, 2019

  3. Report from Major Theresa Pfeiffer.

  4. Discussion of Community Meeting - September 20, 2019

  5. Report from COPLC Members

  6. New Business - (In accordance with the Open Meeting Act, new business is defined as any matter not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting of the agenda.)

  7. Adjournment.

