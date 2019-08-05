The City of Edmond encourages participation from all its citizens. To request an accommodation due to a disability, please allow at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting. Contact the ADA Coordinator by phone: 405-359-4518, TDD: 405-359-4702, or email: ADAcoordinator@edmondok.com.
EDMOND CITY COUNCIL
COVELL WIDENING WORKSHOP
City Council Chambers
20 S. Littler,
Edmond, Oklahoma
Monday, August 12, 2019
4:00 p.m.
CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP
1. Call to Order.
Discussion of the current Covell Road widening project from east of Broadway to east of Coltrane to include recommendations from Engineering staff.
Adjournment.
Posted
Date: 08-02-2019
Time: 10:50 a.m.
By: Natalie Evans
City Clerk's Office
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.