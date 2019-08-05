The City of Edmond encourages participation from all its citizens. To request an accommodation due to a disability, please allow at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting. Contact the ADA Coordinator by phone: 405-359-4518, TDD: 405-359-4702, or email: ADAcoordinator@edmondok.com.

EDMOND CITY COUNCIL

COVELL WIDENING WORKSHOP

City Council Chambers
20 S. Littler,

Edmond, Oklahoma

Monday, August 12, 2019
4:00 p.m.

CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP

1. Call to Order.

  1. Discussion of the current Covell Road widening project from east of Broadway to east of Coltrane to include recommendations from Engineering staff.

  2. Adjournment.

Posted

Date: 08-02-2019

Time: 10:50 a.m.

By: Natalie Evans

City Clerk's Office

