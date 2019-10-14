The City of Edmond encourages participation from all its citizens. To request an accommodation due to a disability, please allow at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting. Contact the ADA Coordinator by phone: 405-359-4518, TDD: 405-359-4702, or email: ADAcoordinator@edmondok.com .

AGENDA

Development Impact Review Committee

Wednesday, October 16, 2019
3:00 p.m.
Planning and Public Works Building,

Room #104 10 S. Littler, Edmond, OK

CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP

***SPECIAL MEETING***

1. Call to Order.

  1. Approval of meeting minutes from September 12, 2019.

  2. Discussion of draft amendments to Title 2 and Title 21 of the Edmond Municipal Code as it relates to tree preservation and the establishment of a tree fund.

  3. Citizens Comments - (This is an opportunity for citizens to address the Committee. Remarks should be directed to the Committee as a whole and limited to ten minutes or less.)

  4. Adjournment.

Posted

Date: 10-14-2019

Time: 8:15 a.m.

By: Natalie Evans

City Clerk's Office

