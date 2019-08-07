The City of Edmond encourages participation from all its citizens. To request an accommodation due to a disability, please allow at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting. Contact the ADA Coordinator by phone: 405-359-4518, TDD: 405-359-4702, or email: ADAcoordinator@edmondok.com.
AGENDA
Edmond Bicycle Committee
Friday, August 9, 2019
7:30 a.m.
Planning and Public Works Building, Room # 104
10 S. Littler, Edmond, OK
CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP
Call to Order.
Introduction of Members and Guests.
Approval of the minutes from the July 12, 2019 meeting.
Approval of Schedule of regular meetings for 2020.
Discussion of Healthy Schools Oklahoma Pedal 4 PE.
Update on Implementation of the Bicycle Master Plan.
Staff Reports/Announcements.
New Business - (In accordance with the Open Meeting Act, new business is defined as any matter not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting of the agenda.)
Adjournment.
Posted
Date: 08-06-2019
Time: 8:20 a.m.
By: Natalie Evans
City Clerk's Office
