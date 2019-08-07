City of Edmond

The City of Edmond encourages participation from all its citizens. To request an accommodation due to a disability, please allow at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting. Contact the ADA Coordinator by phone: 405-359-4518, TDD: 405-359-4702, or email: ADAcoordinator@edmondok.com.

AGENDA

Edmond Bicycle Committee

Friday, August 9, 2019
7:30 a.m.
Planning and Public Works Building, Room # 104

10 S. Littler, Edmond, OK

CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP

  1. Call to Order.

  2. Introduction of Members and Guests.

  3. Approval of the minutes from the July 12, 2019 meeting.

  4. Approval of Schedule of regular meetings for 2020.

  5. Discussion of Healthy Schools Oklahoma Pedal 4 PE.

  6. Update on Implementation of the Bicycle Master Plan.

  7. Staff Reports/Announcements.

  8. New Business - (In accordance with the Open Meeting Act, new business is defined as any matter not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting of the agenda.)

  9. Adjournment.

Posted

Date: 08-06-2019

Time: 8:20 a.m.

By: Natalie Evans

City Clerk's Office

Tags