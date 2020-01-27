The City of Edmond encourages participation from all its citizens. To request an accommodation due to a disability, please allow at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting. Contact the ADA Coordinator by phone: 405-359-4518, TDD: 405-359-4702, or email: ADAcoordinator@edmondok.com .

EDMOND CITY COUNCIL

COMMUNITY AGENCY REVIEW COMMISSION City First Building, Conference Room
24 E. First Street, Edmond, Oklahoma
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
4:00 p.m.

CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP

  1. Call to Order.

  2. Presentations by Social Agencies for FY 2020-2021 Budget Request.

  3. Discussion of Requests and Consideration of Funding Amounts.

  4. Adjournment.

Posted

Date: 1/27/2020

Time: 9:10 am

By: Jane Robertson

City Clerk's Office

