The City of Edmond encourages participation from all its citizens. To request an accommodation due to a disability, please allow at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting. Contact the ADA Coordinator by phone: 405-359-4518, TDD: 405-359-4702, or email: ADAcoordinator@edmondok.com .
EDMOND CITY COUNCIL
COMMUNITY AGENCY REVIEW COMMISSION City First Building, Conference Room
24 E. First Street, Edmond, Oklahoma
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
4:00 p.m.
CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP
Call to Order.
Presentations by Social Agencies for FY 2020-2021 Budget Request.
Discussion of Requests and Consideration of Funding Amounts.
Adjournment.
Posted
Date: 1/27/2020
Time: 9:10 am
By: Jane Robertson
City Clerk's Office
