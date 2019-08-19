The City of Edmond encourages participation from all its citizens. To request an accommodation due to a disability, please allow at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting. Contact the ADA Coordinator by phone: 405-359-4518, TDD: 405-359-4702, or email: ADAcoordinator@edmondok.com.
AGENDA
Edmond Economic Development Authority Board
825 East 2nd Street, Suite 200,
Edmond, Oklahoma
Tuesday, August 20, 2019
8:15 a.m.
CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP
Call to Order.
Welcome and Introduction of Guests.
Approval of Minutes of the Board Meeting on July 16, 2019
Discussion and Consideration of Approval of the Financial Reports - July 2019
Discussion and Consideration of Approval of the Claims Report - August 2019
Presentation from Oklahoma Senator Adam Pugh
Executive Director's Report:
Real Estate and Sales Tax Reports
Downtown Edmond Development I-35 Development Guthrie-Edmond Regional Airport
New Business - (In accordance with the Open Meeting Act, new business is defined as any matter not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting of the agenda.)
Adjournment.
