EDMOND CITY COUNCIL
Friday, August 23, 2019
1:30 p.m.
Fire Administration Building
5300 E. Covell Road
Edmond, Oklahoma
******PUBLIC NOTICE******
The Mayor and City Council Members are invited to attend the Edmond Fire Department 31st Recruit Academy Graduation.
Posted
Date: 08-13-2019
By: Cinda Covel
City Clerk's Office
