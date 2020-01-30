The City of Edmond encourages participation from all its citizens. To request an accommodation due to a disability, please allow at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting. Contact the ADA Coordinator by phone: 405-359-4518, TDD: 405-359-4702, or email: ADAcoordinator@edmondok.com .

AGENDA

Edmond Historic Preservation Trust

Tuesday, February 4, 2020
5:00 p.m.
Downtown Community Center Rm 103 28 E Main Street, Edmond, OK

CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP

Welcome and call to order.
Introduction of guests.
Approval of meeting minutes from December 3, 2019.
Approval of financial reports for the months ending December 31, 2019 and January 31, 2020.

Discussion & Consideration

  1. Guest Speaker: Craig Dishman, Director of Parks and Recreation

  2. 2020 Guides and Maps thank you for advertising the Territorial Schoolhouse on page 21

  3. 2020 Budget Request Update Stephanie Carel

  4. Plaque Update Judith Pike

  5. Historic Sign Toppers Update Lisa Truesdell

  6. Edmond Historical Society and Museum Update Anna Studstill and Amy Stephens

  7. Docents Kathy Thomas

  8. EHPT Guide/Booklet Development James Crowder

  9. Schoolhouse Staffing/Maintenance Cynthia Baim

  10. Schoolhouse Programming Lindsey Churchill

  11. Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Councilman Darrell Davis and Lindsey Churchill

New Business - (In accordance with the Open Meeting Act, new business is defined as any matter not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting of the agenda.)

Adjournment (Next meeting scheduled for March 3, 2020)

Posted

Date: 01-28-2020

Time: 5:15 p.m.

By: Natalie Evans

City Clerk's Office

