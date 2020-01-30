The City of Edmond encourages participation from all its citizens. To request an accommodation due to a disability, please allow at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting. Contact the ADA Coordinator by phone: 405-359-4518, TDD: 405-359-4702, or email: ADAcoordinator@edmondok.com .
AGENDA
Edmond Historic Preservation Trust
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
5:00 p.m.
Downtown Community Center Rm 103 28 E Main Street, Edmond, OK
Welcome and call to order.
Introduction of guests.
Approval of meeting minutes from December 3, 2019.
Approval of financial reports for the months ending December 31, 2019 and January 31, 2020.
Discussion & Consideration
Guest Speaker: Craig Dishman, Director of Parks and Recreation
2020 Guides and Maps – thank you for advertising the Territorial Schoolhouse on page 21
2020 Budget Request Update – Stephanie Carel
Plaque Update – Judith Pike
Historic Sign Toppers Update – Lisa Truesdell
Edmond Historical Society and Museum Update – Anna Studstill and Amy Stephens
Docents – Kathy Thomas
EHPT Guide/Booklet Development – James Crowder
Schoolhouse Staffing/Maintenance – Cynthia Baim
Schoolhouse Programming – Lindsey Churchill
Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant – Councilman Darrell Davis and Lindsey Churchill
New Business - (In accordance with the Open Meeting Act, new business is defined as any matter not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting of the agenda.)
Adjournment (Next meeting scheduled for March 3, 2020)
Posted
Date: 01-28-2020
Time: 5:15 p.m.
By: Natalie Evans
City Clerk's Office
Commented
