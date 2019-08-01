The City of Edmond encourages participation from all its citizens. To request an accommodation due to a disability, please allow at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting. Contact the ADA Coordinator by phone: 405-359-4518, TDD: 405-359-4702, or email: ADAcoordinator@edmondok.com.
AGENDA
Edmond Historic Preservation Trust
Tuesday, August 6, 2019
5:00 p.m.
Downtown Community Center Rm 103
28 E Main Street, Edmond, OK
CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP
Welcome and call to order.
Introduction of guests.
Approval of Meeting minutes from June 4, 2019
Approval of financial reports for the months ending June 30, 2019 and July 31, 2019
Discussion & Consideration Items:
A. Edmond Historic Preservation Trust upcoming activities B. Edmond Historical Society & Museum Report
C. Committee Reports
a. Communications - Carel & Bilke
b. Docents - Thomas
c. EHPT Guide/Booklet Development - Crowder
d. Plaques - Pike
e. Historical Walking Tours - Carel
f. Schoolhouse - Baim, Sneed & Wallace
g. Intern Program - Churchill & Baim
h. Property Identification & Historic District/Location Development - Truesdale i. Recruitment - School House Visitor Development, Groups & Tours - Carel
j. Grant Writing - Davis & Carel
8. New Business - (In accordance with the Open Meeting Act, new business is defined as any matter not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting of the agenda.)
9. Adjournment (Next scheduled meeting September 3, 2019)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.