The City of Edmond encourages participation from all its citizens. To request an accommodation due to a disability, please allow at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting. Contact the ADA Coordinator by phone: 405-359-4518, TDD: 405-359-4702, or email: ADAcoordinator@edmondok.com .
Notice: Members of the Planning Commission will gather prior to the regular meeting in the Planning and Public Works Building, Room #127 beginning at 4:55 p.m. this time for dinner. No Planning Commission business will be discussed or acted upon at this time. This is an informal gathering and members of the public and press are welcome to attend. Meals will only be provided to members of the Planning Commission and staff.
AGENDA
EDMOND PLANNING COMMISSION
20 S. Littler, Edmond, Oklahoma
Tuesday, August 6, 2019
5:30 p.m.
CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP
1. Call to Order:
Approval of Minutes: July 2, 2019
Case #SP19-00007 Public Hearing and Consideration of a Site Plan for the Knights of Columbus lodge at 4929 East 2nd Street (Caritas, Inc.). This item has been continued until August 20, 2019 Planning Commission Meeting.
Case #PR19-00017 Public Hearing and Consideration of the Final Plat for Hidden Creek Villas Phase 1 locatednorthofDanforthonthewestsideofAirDepot(BentwoodInvestments,LLC) Thisitemhas been continued until August 20, 2019 Planning Commission meeting.
Case #Z040014 Public Hearing and Consideration of an amendment to the PUD Design Statement for Thomas Center, located on the south side of Covell Road, east of Thomas Drive. (Ashton Gray)
Case #Z19-00016 Public Hearing and Consideration of a Rezoning for the residence at 3121 E Sorghum Mill Rd, east of Coltrane. (Bobby Dennis)
Case #DD19-00007 Consideration of Request for a Lot Split to create two lots located on the north side of Covell on the west side of Progressive Drive. (Cross Timbers Office Park, LLC)
Case #Z19-00013 Public Hearing and Consideration of Rezoning from “A” Single-Family Dwelling District to “DRD” Downtown Residential District for property located at 20 and 22 E. Sixth Street. (Thomas)
Case #Z19-00014 Public Hearing and Consideration of rezoning from “A” Single-Family Dwelling District to “C-3” High Density Multi-Family Residential located at 215 and 219 W. Main. (Reeser Rentals)
Case #Z19-00019 Public Hearing and Consideration of Rezoning from “E-1” General Commercial to “E-2” Open Display Commercial located at 2901, 2903, and 2905 Broadway Court. (Jennifer Spear)
Case #Z19-00018 Public Hearing and Consideration of Rezoning from “G-A” General Agricultural to “R-2-A” Suburban Estate District located on the south side of Coffee Creek Road, west of Westminster Road. (Justin Robertson)
Case #DD19-00008 Consideration of Request for a Lot Split located on the south side of Covell Road, west of I-35. (Mercy Health)
Approval of the schedule for Planning Commission Meetings in 2020
New Business - (In accordance with the Open Meeting Act, new business is defined as any matter not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting of the agenda.)
Adjournment.
Posted
Date: 7-31-2019
Time: 4:15 p.m.
By: Natalie Evans
City Clerk's Office
