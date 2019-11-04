The City of Edmond encourages participation from all its citizens. To request an accommodation due to a disability, please allow at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting. Contact the ADA Coordinator by phone: 405-359-4518, TDD: 405-359-4702, or email: ADAcoordinator@edmondok.com .
Notice: Members of the Planning Commission will gather prior to the regular meeting in the Planning and Public Works Building, Room #127 beginning at 4:55 p.m. this time for dinner. No Planning Commission business will be discussed or acted upon at this time. This is an informal gathering and members of the public and press are welcome to attend. Meals will only be provided to members of the Planning Commission and staff.
AGENDA
EDMOND PLANNING COMMISSION
20 S. Littler, Edmond, Oklahoma
Tuesday, November 5, 2019
5:30 p.m.
CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP
1. Call to Order:
Approval of Minutes: October 22, 2019
Case #SP19-00014 Public Hearing and Consideration of a Sit Plan approval for a cell tower to be located at 9529 E. Sorghum Mill Road. (CRB Companies) This item has been continued to the November 19, 2019 Planning Commission Meeting.
Case #U19-00004 Public Hearing and Consideration of a Specific Use Permit for a cell tower to be located at 9529 E. Sorghum Mill Road. (CRB Companies) This item has been continued to the November 19, 2019 Planning Commission Meeting.
Case #Z19-00012 Public Hearing and Consideration of a rezoning for the Heatherstone Planned Unit Development, located on the southeast corner of Broadway and Waterloo Road. (D&M Partnership, LLC) This item has been continued until the January 21, 2020 Planning Commission Meeting.
Case #SP19-00016 Public Hearing and Consideration of a Site Plan for the Urban Lux Apartments, located at southeast corner of Blackwelder and Hurd. This item has been continued to November 19, 2019.
Case #SP19-00019 Public Hearing and Consideration for a Site Plan for Stream Flo, located northeast of Sorghum Mill and I-35 off Industrial Blvd. (Aztec Buildings Systems, Inc.)
8. Case #ES19-00005 Public Hearing and Consideration for a Utility Easement Closing for 1324 Mason
Case #ES19-00005 Public Hearing and Consideration for a Utility Easement Closing for 1324 Mason Lane. (Tim Reed)
Case #SP19-00021 Public Hearing and Consideration for a Site Plan application for an office building located at 517 Liberty Lane. (Marsal Development)
Case #Z19-00023 Public Hearing and Consideration of an amended “PUD” Planned Unit Development located at 1220 High Street. (Phocas Farms)
Case #DD19-00015 Public Hearing and Consideration of Request for a Lot Split at 22 E. 6th Street to create three lots. (Thomas)
Case #SP13-00034 Public Hearing and Consideration of Site Plan extension for a McDonald’s restaurant, located on the south side of Covell Road and west of I-35. (McDonald’s)
Case #ES19-00004 Public Hearing and Consideration for a Utility Easement Closing for St. Luke’s United Methodist Church located at 900 North Sooner. (St. Luke’s United Methodist Church)
Case #Z19-00011 Public Hearing and Consideration of Rezoning for a “PUD” Planned Unit Development north of Coffee Creek Road and west of Kelly (BancFirst)
Discuss and consider a recommendation regarding an amendment to Title 17 Fire Code of the City of Edmond by adding Section 17.04.710 Appendix D, and an amendment to Title 21.02.080 Block Length, Cul-de-Sac Streets, and Fire Apparatus Access Roads.
New Business - (In accordance with the Open Meeting Act, new business is defined as any matter not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting of the agenda.)
Adjournment.
Posted
Date: 10-31-2019
Time: 9:12 a.m.
By: Natalie Evans
City Clerk's Office
