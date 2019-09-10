The City of Edmond encourages participation from all its citizens. To request an accommodation due to a disability, please allow at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting. Contact the ADA Coordinator by phone: 405-359-4518, TDD: 405-359-4702, or email: ADAcoordinator@edmondok.com.
AGENDA
Edmond Public Transportation Committee
Thursday, September 12, 2019
4:00 p.m.
Planning and Public Works Building, Room # 104 10 S. Littler, Edmond, OK
CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP
Call to Order.
Update on our role in managing scooter activity.
Update ridership numbers
Update bus routes
Update status on Ride Systems
Citizen Comments
New Business - (In accordance with the Open Meeting Act, new business is defined as any matter not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting of the agenda.)
Adjournment.
Posted
Date: 09-10-2019
Time: 8:10 a.m.
By: Natalie Evans
City Clerk's Office
