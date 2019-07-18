The City of Edmond encourages participation from all its citizens. To request an accommodation due to a disability, please allow at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting. Contact the ADA Coordinator by phone: 405-359-4518, TDD: 405-359-4702, or email: ADAcoordinator@edmondok.com .
SPECIAL MEETING AGENDA
Edmond Public Transportation Committee
Thursday, July 18, 2019
4:00 p.m.
Planning and Public Works Building, Room # 104
10 S. Littler,
Edmond, OK
CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP
Call to Order.
Approval of Meeting Minutes from March 14, 2019
Introduce new Chairperson - David Chapman
Introduce new City Liaison - Christy Batterson
Update on ridership
Discussion on changes to the bus routes
Discussion on Scooters
Citizens Comments
Adjournment.
Posted
Date: 07-16-2019
Time: 2:15 p.m.
By: Natalie Evans
City Clerk's Office
Commented
