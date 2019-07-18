The City of Edmond encourages participation from all its citizens. To request an accommodation due to a disability, please allow at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting. Contact the ADA Coordinator by phone: 405-359-4518, TDD: 405-359-4702, or email: ADAcoordinator@edmondok.com .

SPECIAL MEETING AGENDA

Edmond Public Transportation Committee

Thursday, July 18, 2019
4:00 p.m.
Planning and Public Works Building, Room # 104

10 S. Littler,

Edmond, OK

CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP

  1. Call to Order.

  2. Approval of Meeting Minutes from March 14, 2019

  3. Introduce new Chairperson - David Chapman

  4. Introduce new City Liaison - Christy Batterson

  5. Update on ridership

  6. Discussion on changes to the bus routes

  7. Discussion on Scooters

  8. Citizens Comments

  9. Adjournment.

Posted

Date: 07-16-2019

Time: 2:15 p.m.

By: Natalie Evans

City Clerk's Office

Tags