The City of Edmond encourages participation from all its citizens. To request an accommodation due to a disability, please allow at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting. Contact the ADA Coordinator by phone: 405-359-4518, TDD: 405-359-4702, or email: ADAcoordinator@edmondok.com.
AGENDA
Finance/Audit Committee
Wednesday, August 21, 2019
4:00 p.m.
City Council Chambers
20 S. Littler, Edmond, OK
1. Call to Order.
Approve the minutes from the Finance/Audit Committee meeting held on May 15, 2019.
Presentation of Government Finance Officers Association for Award of Financial Reporting Achievement and Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting.
Accept the City Treasurer's month end pooled and trustee investment reports for April 2019.
Discuss and consider an application for Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund for the funding of Coffee Creek Interceptor, Phase 1, at an estimated cost of $13,500,000.
New Business - (In accordance with the Open Meeting Act, new business is defined as any matter not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting of the agenda.)
Adjournment.
Posted
Date: 08-14-2019
Time: 9:20 a.m.
By : Natalie Evans
City Clerk's Office
