The City of Edmond encourages participation from all its citizens. To request an accommodation due to a disability, please allow at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting. Contact the ADA Coordinator by phone: 405-359-4518, TDD: 405-359-4702, or email: ADAcoordinator@edmondok.com .
AGENDA
Finance/Audit Committee
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 4:00 p.m.
City Council Chambers
20 S. Littler, Edmond, OK
CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP
1. Call to Order.
Approve the minutes from the Finance/Audit Committee meeting held on August 21, 2019
Accept the City Treasurer's month end pooled and trustee investment reports for May 2019 and June 2019. They can be accessed online at city's website by clicking the following link: http://edmondok.com/Archive.aspx?AMID=77&Type=&ADID=
Discussion and consideration of recommendation regarding implementation of Resolution No. 1-19 fixing Water Rates for water service effective November 1, 2019.
New Business - (In accordance with the Open Meeting Act, new business is defined as any matter not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting of the agenda.)
Adjournment.
Posted
Date: 10-09-2019
Time: 11:07 am
By: Jane Robertson
City Clerk's Office
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.