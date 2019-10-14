The City of Edmond encourages participation from all its citizens. To request an accommodation due to a disability, please allow at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting. Contact the ADA Coordinator by phone: 405-359-4518, TDD: 405-359-4702, or email: ADAcoordinator@edmondok.com .
EDMOND CITY COUNCIL
FRANCHISE ORDINANCE WORKSHOP
City Council Chambers
20 S. Littler, Edmond, Oklahoma
Monday, October 14, 2019
4:00 p.m.
CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP
Call to Order.
Presentation by Oklahoma Natural Gas (ONG) regarding a potential Franchise Agreement.
Adjournment.
Posted
Date: 10-09-2019
Time: 11:31 am
By: Jane Robertson
City Clerk's Office
