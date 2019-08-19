City of Edmond

The City of Edmond encourages participation from all its citizens. To request an accommodation due to a disability, please allow at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting. Contact the ADA Coordinator by phone: 405-359-4518, TDD: 405-359-4702, or email: ADAcoordinator@edmondok.com.

AGENDA

KickingBird Golf Club Advisory Board

Wednesday, August 21, 2019 5:30 p.m.

KickingBird Golf Club

1600 E. Danforth, Edmond, OK

CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP

  1. Call to Order.

  2. Approval of KickingBird Golf Club Advisory Board Meeting of July 17, 2019.

  3. Discussion of July Revenue and Expenses.

  4. Staff Report.

  5. Discussion and Recommendation of New Golf Cart Rental Fees.

  6. New Business.

  7. Adjournment.

Posted

Date: 8-16-2019

Time: 10:38 am

By: Jane Robertson

City Clerk's Office

