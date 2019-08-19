The City of Edmond encourages participation from all its citizens. To request an accommodation due to a disability, please allow at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting. Contact the ADA Coordinator by phone: 405-359-4518, TDD: 405-359-4702, or email: ADAcoordinator@edmondok.com.
AGENDA
KickingBird Golf Club Advisory Board
Wednesday, August 21, 2019 5:30 p.m.
KickingBird Golf Club
1600 E. Danforth, Edmond, OK
CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP
Call to Order.
Approval of KickingBird Golf Club Advisory Board Meeting of July 17, 2019.
Discussion of July Revenue and Expenses.
Staff Report.
Discussion and Recommendation of New Golf Cart Rental Fees.
New Business.
Adjournment.
Posted
Date: 8-16-2019
Time: 10:38 am
By: Jane Robertson
City Clerk's Office
Commented
