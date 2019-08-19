The City of Edmond encourages participation from all its citizens. To request an accommodation due to a disability, please allow at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting. Contact the ADA Coordinator by phone: 405-359-4518, TDD: 405-359-4702, or email: ADAcoordinator@edmondok.com.
AGENDA
KickingBird Tennis Advisory Board
Thursday, August 22, 2019
5:30 p.m.
Park & Recreation Administration - The MAC
2733 Marilyn Williams Drive, Edmond, OK
CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP
Call to Order.
Introduction of Visitors.
Approval of Meeting Minutes - June 27, 2019.
Discussion of KickingBird Tennis Center Advisory Board Goals and Direction.
Discussion of Edmond Tennis Center Partnership with Edmond Public Schools.
KickingBird Tennis Reports - June and July.
New Business - (In accordance with the Open Meeting Act, new business is defined as any matter not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting of the agenda.)
Adjournment.
Posted
Date: 08-19-2019
Time: 9:30 a.m.
By: Natalie Evans
City Clerk's Office
Commented
