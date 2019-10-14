The City of Edmond encourages participation from all its citizens. To request an accommodation due to a disability, please allow at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting. Contact the ADA Coordinator by phone: 405-359-4518, TDD: 405-359-4702, or email: ADAcoordinator@edmondok.com .
AGENDA
LibertyFest
Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 5:30 p.m. Edmond Conference Center
2833 Conference Drive (Covell between I-35 & Sooner)
CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP
Call to Order and Introduction of Guests.
Approval of the Meeting Minutes.
Financial Report.
Discussion and Consideration of Approval of Incorporating Event Software into the Website
Discussion and Consideration of Approval of the 2020 Budget
Discussion and Approval of the Nominations for 2020 Slate of Officers
Final Event Committee Reports
Publicity Report
Website and Social Media Report.
Safety & Security
Discussion of 2020 Calendar of Events, Dates and Location
New Business - (In accordance with the Open Meeting Act, new business is defined as any matter not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting of the agenda.)
13. Adjournment
Posted
Date: 10-10-2019
Time: 4:50 p.m.
By: Natalie Evans
City Clerk's Office
