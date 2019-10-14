The City of Edmond encourages participation from all its citizens. To request an accommodation due to a disability, please allow at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting. Contact the ADA Coordinator by phone: 405-359-4518, TDD: 405-359-4702, or email: ADAcoordinator@edmondok.com .

AGENDA

LibertyFest

Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 5:30 p.m. Edmond Conference Center
2833 Conference Drive (Covell between I-35 & Sooner)

CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP

  1. Call to Order and Introduction of Guests.

  2. Approval of the Meeting Minutes.

  3. Financial Report.

  4. Discussion and Consideration of Approval of Incorporating Event Software into the Website

  5. Discussion and Consideration of Approval of the 2020 Budget

  6. Discussion and Approval of the Nominations for 2020 Slate of Officers

  7. Final Event Committee Reports

  8. Publicity Report

  9. Website and Social Media Report.

  10. Safety & Security

  11. Discussion of 2020 Calendar of Events, Dates and Location

  12. New Business - (In accordance with the Open Meeting Act, new business is defined as any matter not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting of the agenda.)

13. Adjournment

Posted

Date: 10-10-2019

Time: 4:50 p.m.

By: Natalie Evans

City Clerk's Office

Tags

Recommended for you