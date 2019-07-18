The City of Edmond encourages participation from all its citizens. To request an accommodation due to a disability, please allow at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting. Contact the ADA Coordinator by phone: 405-359-4518, TDD: 405-359-4702, or email: ADAcoordinator@edmondok.com.
AGENDA
Park and Recreation Advisory Board
Thursday, July 18, 2019
5:30 p.m.
Parks & Recreation Administration - The MAC
2733 Marilyn Williams Drive,
Edmond, OK
CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP
Call to Order.
Introduction of Visitors.
Presentation of Certificate of Appreciation to Cindy Holman for Dedicated Service to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
Recognition of Parks and Recreation Employee.
Approval of Meeting Minutes - June 20, 2019.
Discussion of Memorial Options in Memory of former City of Edmond Mayor Charles Lamb.
Status Updates:
Gracelawn Cemetery Expansion.
Partners for Heroes Gathering Place at Arcadia Lake Overlook. Edmond Trail Projects: Spring Creek and Arcadia Lake Loop. KickingBird Golf Renovations.
New Tennis Center Partnership with Edmond Public Schools. ADA Study.
Signage Projects.
Sales Tax Projects.
Parks and Recreation Strategic Plan.
Arcadia Lake Commission.
KickingBird Tennis Center Advisory Board.
8. Parks and Recreation Monthly Reports:
Arcadia Lake - June. KickingBird Golf - June. KickingBird Tennis - June. Recreation - June.
Senior Center - June.
New Business - (In accordance with the Open Meeting Act, new business is defined as any matter not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting of the agenda.)
Adjournment.
Posted
Date: 07-15-2019
Time: 9:48 a.m.
By: Natalie Evans
City Clerk's Office
