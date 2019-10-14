The City of Edmond encourages participation from all its citizens. To request an accommodation due to a disability, please allow at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting. Contact the ADA Coordinator by phone: 405-359-4518, TDD: 405-359-4702, or email: ADAcoordinator@edmondok.com .
AGENDA
Park and Recreation Advisory Board
Thursday, October 17, 2019
5:30 p.m.
Parks & Recreation Administration — The MAC
2733 Marilyn Williams Drive, Edmond, OK
CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP
Call to Order.
Introduction of Visitors.
Presentation of Certificate of Appreciation to Kevin Fink for Dedicated Service to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
Recognition of Parks and Recreation Employee.
Approval of Meeting Minutes - August 15, 2019.
Discussion and Consideration of art sculpture for the new Tennis Center.
Discussion and Presentation of Update on Stephenson Park Renovations.
Discussion and Presentation of Update on A.C. Caplinger Ballfields Renovation.
Discussion and Consideration of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board 2020 Schedule of Meetings.
Discussion of Memorial Options in Memory of former City of Edmond Mayor Charles Lamb.
11. Discussion of Edmond Nature Park.
12. Status Updates:
Gracelawn Cemetery Expansion.
Partners for Heroes Gathering Place at Arcadia Lake Overlook.
Edmond Trail Projects: Arcadia Lake Loop, Creek Bend Trail, Route 66 Trail, and Trail Connections.
KickingBird Golf Renovations.
New Tennis Center Partnership with Edmond Public Schools.
ADA Study.
Signage Projects.
Sales Tax Projects.
Parks and Recreation Strategic Plan.
Arcadia Lake Commission.
KickingBird Tennis Center Advisory Board.
Parks and Recreation Monthly Reports:
Arcadia Lake - August and September. KickingBird Golf - August and September. KickingBird Tennis - August and September. Recreation - August and September.
Senior Center - August and September.
New Business - (In accordance with the Open Meeting Act, new business is defined as any matter not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting of the agenda.)
Adjournment.
Posted
Date: 10-14-2019
Time: 8:20 a.m.
By: Natalie Evans
City Clerk's Office
