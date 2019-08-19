The City of Edmond encourages participation from all its citizens. To request an accommodation due to a disability, please allow at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting. Contact the ADA Coordinator by phone: 405-359-4518, TDD: 405-359-4702, or email: ADAcoordinator@edmondok.com.
AGENDA
Special Events Committee
2733 Marilyn Williams Drive,
Edmond, Oklahoma
Wednesday, August 21, 2019
11:00 a.m.
CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP
Call Meeting to Order:
Approval of Minutes: July 17, 2019
General Consent Items:
Winner's Church, "Community Back to School Bash", Mitch Park, 8/24/19 Edmond Memorial HS, "Homecoming Parade", City Streets, 9/19/19 Three Dogs Bakery, "Dog-N-Jog", Mitch Park, 9/28/19
UCO, "Homecoming Parade", City Streets, 10/5/19
Edmond Memorial HS, "Hog Jog", Downtown City Streets, 2/29/20
Keller Williams, "Red Day Run", 5/9/20
Discussion and Follow-up on Events:
Winners Church, "Block Party", Hafer Park, 7/20/19
TRI OKC, "Arcadia Lake Triathlon", City Streets, 7/21/19 - Canceled Henderson Hills Baptist Church, "College Bash", Festival Market, 8/11/19 Frist Baptist Church, "Concert in Park", Hafer Park, 8/16/19
Citizens Bank, "Heard on Hurd", Downtown City Streets, 7/20/19 & 8/17/19
New Business: (In accordance with the Open Meeting Act, new business is defined as any matter not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting of the agenda.)
Adjournment.
Posted
Date: 08-16-2019
Time: 3:30 p.m.
By: Natalie Evans
City Clerk's Office
