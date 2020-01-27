The City of Edmond encourages participation from all its citizens. To request an accommodation due to a disability, please allow at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting. Contact the ADA Coordinator by phone: 405-359-4518, TDD: 405-359-4702, or email: ADAcoordinator@edmondok.com .
AGENDA
Stormwater Drainage Advisory Board Tuesday, January 28, 2020
4:00 p.m.
Planning and Public Works Building, Room # 104 10 S. Littler, Edmond, OK
CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP
Call the Stormwater Drainage Advisory Board to order by Board Chairman Peterson.
Approval of Meeting Minutes – October 22, 2019.
Discussion and Consideration of Approval of a Variance to Title 23, Section 23.40.090 and other applicable sections, to allow fill in the CH2MHill and FEMA Regulatory Floodplain to remove a portion of the floodplain for a detention pond to serve the Fox Lake Commercial Site, located north of Fox Lake Lane and west of I-35 Frontage Road, subject to final approval of the Stormwater Drainage Advisory Board and the Edmond City Council. (Jim Tapp, Applicant)
Request for recommendation for approval of Contract Amendment for Engineering Service Contract with Cabbiness Engineering, LLC for expansion of the design area for scour protection plans for Spring Creek Tributary I south of 2nd Street and below the improved Concrete Channel running thru the Willowood Addition; ($30,000).
New Business - (In accordance with the Open Meeting Act, new business is defined as any matter not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting of the agenda.)
Adjournment.
Posted
Date: 1/24/2020
Time: 11:31 am
By: Jane Robertson City Clerk's Office
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.