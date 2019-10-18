The City of Edmond encourages participation from all its citizens. To request an accommodation due to a disability, please allow at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting. Contact the ADA Coordinator by phone: 405-359-4518, TDD: 405-359-4702, or email: ADAcoordinator@edmondok.com .
AGENDA
Stormwater Drainage Advisory Board
Tuesday, October 22, 2019
4:00 p.m.
Planning and Public Works Building, Room # 104
10 S. Littler, Edmond,
OK CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP
Call the Stormwater Drainage Advisory Board to order.
Approval of Meeting Minutes – August 27, 2019.
Consideration and Approval of Engineering Services Contract with Utley & Associates, LLC for Channel Rehabilitation Plans for Spring Creek Tributary 2 from Coltrane to east 33rd Street; not to exceed $50,902.
Staff Update on the Preliminary FEMA Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM) Maps.
Staff Update on Municipal Separate Storm Sewer Systems (MS4) - Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (ODEQ) Discharge Permit Activities.
Approval of Schedule of Regular Meetings for Calendar Year 2020.
New Business - (In accordance with the Open Meeting Act, new business is defined as any matter not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting of the agenda.)
Adjournment.
